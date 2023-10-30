Soludo Mourns Passing Of Foremost Lawyer Ben Nwabueze

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed condolences on the passing of foremost lawyer and the former Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. Ben Nwabueze.

Governor Soludo in his tribute to the late elder statesman remarks that Prof. Nwabueze’s influence extended far beyond his home state, noting that he lived all his life inspiring generations of legal minds and citizens alike to strive for a more just and equitable society.

“As a towering figure in the field of constitutional law and an elder statesman of unparalleled integrity in Nigeria, the legacy of Prof. Nwabueze will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history. His unyielding commitment to the cause of constitutionalism, justice and equity has left an indelible impact on Nigeria,” a statement signed by Chris Aburime, the Press Secretary to the governor read.

He added that Governor Soludo further said his wisdom and tireless efforts in advocating for democratic ideals have also guided our nation through some of its most pivotal moments.

“The government and the good people of Anambra State, join in mourning the loss of this great son and patriot, whose phenomenal contributions to our state and country will never be forgotten.

“We pray that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest as we also extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his wisdom and dedication.

“May his legacy continue to inspire generations to come!”

The family, in a statement by Eni Nwabueze on Monday, said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria passed on Sunday at the age of 94.

He said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.