Senate Approves Adedeji’s Nomination As FIRS Chairman

The Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Mr Zak Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Appearing at the upper chamber for his screening on Tuesday, Adedeji revealed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue, referring to the dearth of information in the oil and gas sector.

He promised that most of the leakages would be halted. According to him, the core problem in the country is that of proper data, adding that developing data upon which decisions will be made is fundamental.

According to him, it will enable sufficient info on the exact number of vessels of crude brought into the county and the concomitant tax. The data would be used to identify those in affluence who pay insufficient tax, the FIRS boss added.

Adedeji also vowed to centralize the identification system in Nigeria and advance the nation’s data mining capacity.

His confirmation is coming over a month after President Bola Tinubu appointed him, his Special Adviser on Revenue, as the new FIRS.

Before then, Tinubu had directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman Muhammad Nami to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave.

The President thereafter wrote to the Senate for expeditious consideration of the confirmation of Zak’s appointment. Tinubu thereafter wrote to the Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio to confirm the nomination.