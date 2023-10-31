Mr Ibu Has Undergone Five Surgeries, Says Family

Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu has undergone five surgeries and will continue his treatment abroad, the family said Tuesday.

This is according to a statement posted on his official Instagram handle.

“We want to thank God and most especially the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad,” the post read.

“We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

“So far, Daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Okafor (@realmribu)

The veteran has been hospitalised for some weeks now with Nigerians rallying around to support his treatment.

This was after he made a passionate appeal, calling for help over what he described as a “strange and dangerous illness”. The 62-year-old actor hinted that his leg might be amputated, according to his doctor.

“I have been down for so many weeks. All I am hoping for Is your prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down at the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that the best solution is in case his new idea doesn’t work, the best idea is to cut off my leg,” the actor said in a video on his Instagram page.

“Just see me, if they cut off my leg where will I go from here? Please, be in prayers for me, talk to God Almighty, I don’t want my leg to be cut off, please. Thank you so much, God bless.”

His daughter Jasmine Okafor also appealed to Nigerians to support his father.

“As a family, we want to appeal that at this point, people should come to Daddy’s aid and rescue; for the past two weeks, Daddy has been very down, so we took him to the hospital,” she said in the same video.

“I have been sorting the bills, thinking I can do it alone. We have been doing everything humanly possible; as a family, we felt it was something we could do on our own for him to be fine, but he is not getting any better.”