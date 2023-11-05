Gov Polls: LP ‘Very Worried’ About Insecurity In Imo, Kogi – Abure

The Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure, on Sunday, expressed worry over the security situation ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

Speaking on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security via Zoom on Sunday, Abure identified the flashpoint states as Imo and Kogi, saying Bayelsa has fewer threats.

Abure cited Imo as an instance, accusing security agencies of colluding with some gunmen to attack LP offices. He described the situation as worrisome, saying the LP governorship candidates in Imo and Kogi states are concerned about the security of lives and properties on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Attend Arab-Africa Summit In Riyadh

“My party and candidates are very worried about the security situation in Imo and Kogi especially. All through our campaigns, our office has been attacked severally by unknown gunmen, who in some cases, security agencies accompany [those who carry out] some of those activities that took place in the attack on our office,” he stated.

“All of these activities raise serious issues about the security of lives and properties in Imo and Kogi especially. Our major worry as a political party is in Imo and Kogi.

“We have less violence about Bayelsa. Bayelsa may not be a very serious flashpoint. We are not seriously worried about Bayelsa State.”

Imo LP Candidate Attacked?

During the townhall meeting, the LP Chairman alleged that the party’s governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Athan Achonu was attacked by gunmen earlier Sunday in Owerri.

“Just this evening, a report reaching me has it that my own governorship candidate was attacked in Owerri West Local Government.

“If this townhall is about to start and my candidate is subject to attack, it makes it difficult to take into account all the assurances by security agencies that the elections in these three states could be free and fair,” Abure added.

Although the state government has yet to confirm or deny the attack, it was gathered that Achonu was said to have accused the police in the state of attacking him and his convoy and preventing him from attending a church service in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, policemen with thugs allegedly attacked him and prevented him and his convoy from gaining access to the church premises.