Troops Recover Cache Of Arms At Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Factory In Plateau

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have successfully uncovered and dismantled an illegal weapon manufacturing factory in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The recovered items include 6 AK-47 rifles, 4 sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol and 7 x AK 47 bridge blocks.

Others include 4 x AK 47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK 47 rifles, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies as well as 5 cartridge housings.Also recovered were one drilling machine set, and a hand filling machine.

In addition to the seizure of the weapons and weapon fabricating equipment, two individuals directly involved in the weapon proliferation and marketing process, Micheal Dung 33 years and Yusuf Pam 43 years were both apprehended, according to the Army.

The Army stated that the successful operation further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of OPSH to rid the Joint Operations Area of illegal arms and dismantle criminal networks involved in illegal weapon manufacturing and distribution in line with the mandate given to troops during the launch of Operations HAKORIN DAMISA IV by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja.

It added that the recovery of such a significant number of firearms and related equipment will undoubtedly disrupt the activities of criminal elements and contribute to the overall security and stability of Plateau State and indeed the entire nation which remains the primary focus of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa.

The GOC and Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar, while commending the troops’ resilience, expressed his gratitude to the community for their continued support and cooperation in providing valuable information that has aided the fight against criminal activities.

He noted that the collaboration between the military and the public is crucial in ensuring the success of operations aimed at maintaining peace and security in Plateau State and by extension Nigeria.