Customs Intercepts Arms And Ammunition, Other Banned Items At Onne Port

Operatives of The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, has intercepted and handed over some arms and ammunition to the Nigerian Police.

The weapons, according to the Command, were discovered at the Onne Port inside a vehicle shipped into the country from the United States of America.

Conducting pressmen around the seized containers, the Area Controller, Baba Imam, said the weapons were declared as household items and concealed inside the vehicle.

“We have briefed you about pistol and 100 pieces of live ammunition brought in a container coming from United States purported to be a household effects. In the course of examination our diligent and committed operatives were instrumental to sighting and discovering this piece of arm and then the ammunitions,” Imam said.

According to Imam, others banned items seized by the Customs include used clothes, used vehicles cannabis, codeine among others.

“We have on display today a total number of 96 containers for violation and contravention of extant import laws. These containers are currently in a government warehouse. These seizures include used clothing, used tiles, used vehicles, special consignment of 76.9Kg special cannabis with marijuana, tomato paste, cough syrup with codeine and many other items,” he said.

Speaking further, Imam noted that the Command has already generated over 246 billion naira so far this year, 44 billion naira more than at this same period in 2022.

“The duty pay value of these nine containers stands at about 1.1 billion naira. Beyond these collaborative functions with government agencies and the seizures, also in the area of revenue generation and collection, this Command has generated a total of 246.2 billion naira from January to October 2023. This represents a significant increment of 44.1 billion naira,” Imam added.

The Controller assured that the Service will continue to protect Nigerians from contraband goods to the best of its ability.