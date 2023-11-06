Soludo’s Father Dies At 92

The nonagenarian died early Monday after a protracted illness.

By Joy Odinye
Updated November 6, 2023
Twitter
File photo of the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo

 

Pa Nwankwo Soludo, the father of the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, is dead.

The nonagenarian died early Monday after a protracted illness.

The patriarch of the Soludo family of Umueze, Isuofia community, in Anambra died at the age of 92.

The governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

“Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

“Governor Soludo noted that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of ninety-two years (92)

“Further information will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement read.

More Stories