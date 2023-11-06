Soludo’s Father Dies At 92

Pa Nwankwo Soludo, the father of the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, is dead.

The nonagenarian died early Monday after a protracted illness.

The patriarch of the Soludo family of Umueze, Isuofia community, in Anambra died at the age of 92.

The governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

“Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

“Governor Soludo noted that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of ninety-two years (92)

“Further information will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement read.