NLC, TUC In Extraordinary NEC Meeting Over Planned Strike

The leadership of the Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) convened an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The labour leaders’ meeting, it was gathered, revolved round the planned strike by the Organised Labour over the brutalisation of NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week.

At the NEC meeting, the leaders will also review the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu in May and the attendant consequences including soaring food prices and inflation.

There had been widespread outrage by the Organised Labour accusing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde, of complicity in the recent attack on Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Organised Labour last Friday handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero though the governor had since said he had no hand in the attack on the labour leader.

The Organised Labour also demanded the arrest and prosecution of some of the governor’s aide and threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Already, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday, redeployed Barde for “neutrality sake” ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.