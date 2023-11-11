PHOTOS: Travellers Stranded On Lokoja-Okene Expressway On Election Day

Motorists and travellers were stranded on the Lokoja-Okene Expressway on November 11, 2023, as voters decide the next governor of Kogi State for the next four years.

Some of the travellers were intercepted at military checkpoints on the busy highway.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered restriction of vehicular movement in Kogi as well as Imo and Bayelsa states where governorship elections are held simultaneously on Saturday.

The Lokoja-Okene Expressway is an important gateway between southern and northern parts of Nigeria.

See photos by Channels Television’s Sodiq Adelakun: