Ododo, Ajaka In Tight Race, Results Of 18 LGAs Collated

With election results of 18 of the 21 local government areas in Kogi State collated, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023 Governorship Election in the state, Murtala Ajaka; as well as his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Usman Ododo, are in a tight race.
The collation of results commenced on Sunday morning after an initial adjournment last night.
So far, results from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi, Mopa-Muro, Olamaboro, Ofu, Okehi, Omala, Ogori/Magongo, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West LGAs have been announced.
Results of Ibaji, Igalamela-Odolu, and Lokoja LGAs are being awaited by the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Aside from Ajaka and Ododo, who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello, other strong contenders in the race include Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Melaye had on Saturday, raised the alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state. The PDP candidate also called for the suspension of the exercise over violence and vote buying. INEC subsequently suspended election in nine wards in the local government area.
Like Kogi, governorship elections were held in Bayelsa State and Imo State on Saturday with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents. Uzodimma polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.
See The Results Of Kogi LGAs Collated So Far:
Okehi LGA
ADC – 689
APC – 53,062
PDP – 2,722
Ajaokuta LGA
APC – 23,211
PDP – 483
SDP – 8,869
Dekina LGA
APC – 9174
PDP – 498
SDP – 47,480
Okene LGA
APC – 138,416
PDP – 1,463
SDP – 271
Ankpa LGA
APC – 8,707
PDP – 3,654
SDP – 43,258
Olamaboro LGA
APC – 5,572
PDP – 1,376
SDP – 22,173
Omala LGA
APC – 2,902
PDP – 832
SDP – 18,160
Bassa LGA
APC – 9,515
PDP – 3,605
SDP – 7,543
Kogi (Koton Karfe) LGA
APC – 14,769
PDP – 2,974
SDP – 8,441
Ofu LGA
APC – 5,245
PDP – 293
SDP – 28,768
Mopa Muro LGA
ADC – 2,027
APC – 5,077
PDP – 1,562
Adavi LGA
APC – 101,156
PDP – 1,005
SDP – 268
Ijumu LGA
ADC – 1,898
APC – 10,524
PDP – 6,909
Yagba East LGA
ADC – 7,453
APC – 7,096
PDP – 2,615
Kabba-Bunu LGA
ADC – 1,537
APC – 12,376
PDP – 8,566
Yagba West LG
ADC – 4,556
APC – 7,969
PDP – 3,010
Idah LGA
APC – 2033
PDP – 271
SDP – 20,059
Ogori Magongo LGA
APC – 362
PDP – 86
SDP – 195