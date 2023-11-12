Ododo, Ajaka In Tight Race, Results Of 18 LGAs Collated

With election results of 18 of the 21 local government areas in Kogi State collated, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023 Governorship Election in the state, Murtala Ajaka; as well as his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Usman Ododo, are in a tight race.

The collation of results commenced on Sunday morning after an initial adjournment last night.

So far, results from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi, Mopa-Muro, Olamaboro, Ofu, Okehi, Omala, Ogori/Magongo, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West LGAs have been announced.

[READ ALSO] Kogi Poll: Dino Melaye Loses LG To APC

Results of Ibaji, Igalamela-Odolu, and Lokoja LGAs are being awaited by the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Aside from Ajaka and Ododo, who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello, other strong contenders in the race include Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye had on Saturday, raised the alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state. The PDP candidate also called for the suspension of the exercise over violence and vote buying. INEC subsequently suspended election in nine wards in the local government area.

Like Kogi, governorship elections were held in Bayelsa State and Imo State on Saturday with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents. Uzodimma polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.

See The Results Of Kogi LGAs Collated So Far:

Okehi LGA

ADC – 689

APC – 53,062

PDP – 2,722

Ajaokuta LGA

APC – 23,211

PDP – 483

SDP – 8,869

Dekina LGA

APC – 9174

PDP – 498

SDP – 47,480

Okene LGA

APC – 138,416

PDP – 1,463

SDP – 271

Ankpa LGA

APC – 8,707

PDP – 3,654

SDP – 43,258

Olamaboro LGA

APC – 5,572

PDP – 1,376

SDP – 22,173

Omala LGA

APC – 2,902

PDP – 832

SDP – 18,160

Bassa LGA

APC – 9,515

PDP – 3,605

SDP – 7,543

Kogi (Koton Karfe) LGA

APC – 14,769

PDP – 2,974

SDP – 8,441

Ofu LGA

APC – 5,245

PDP – 293

SDP – 28,768

Mopa Muro LGA

ADC – 2,027

APC – 5,077

PDP – 1,562

Adavi LGA

APC – 101,156

PDP – 1,005

SDP – 268

Ijumu LGA

ADC – 1,898

APC – 10,524

PDP – 6,909

Yagba East LGA

ADC – 7,453

APC – 7,096

PDP – 2,615

Kabba-Bunu LGA

ADC – 1,537

APC – 12,376

PDP – 8,566

Yagba West LG

ADC – 4,556

APC – 7,969

PDP – 3,010

Idah LGA

APC – 2033

PDP – 271

SDP – 20,059

Ogori Magongo LGA

APC – 362

PDP – 86

SDP – 195