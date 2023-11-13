Douye Diri Wins Southern Ijaw LGA In Bayelsa Gov Poll

Governor Douye Diri has won Southern Ijaw Local Government Area as the collation of results for the Bayelsa governorship election continued on Monday afternoon.

While the collation centre went on a break around 1:00 pm, the state Returning Officer Prof Faruq Kuta resumed collation at about 2:20 pm in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the poll, scored 24,685 votes in Southern Ijawa, beating his closest rival Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 18, 174 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) came third with 119 votes out of the 50,153 accredited voters.

The latest results mean Diri has clinched six of the eight local government areas of the oil-rich state while Sylva got two. Sylva won Brass Local Government Area polling 18, 431 votes while PDP’s Diri got 12,602. APC also won in Nembe LGA having scored 22,248 votes. Diri had 4,556 there.

See Bayelsa Governorship Results By LGA:

Southern Ijaw LGA

APC:

18,174

LP: 119

PDP: 24,685

Brass LGA

APC – 18,431

LP – 83

PDP – 12,602

Sagbama LGA

APC – 6,608

LP – 217

PDP – 35,504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC – 5,349

LP – 22

PDP – 18,465

Ogbia LGA

APC – 16,319

LP – 57

PDP – 18,435

Yenegoa LGA

APC – 14,534

LP – 244

PDP – 37,777

Nembe LGA

APC – 22,248

LP – 113

PDP – 4,556

Ekeremor LGA

APC – 8,445

LP – 50

PDP – 23,172