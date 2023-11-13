Douye Diri Wins Southern Ijaw LGA In Bayelsa Gov Poll

Governor Douye Diri has won Southern Ijaw Local Government Area as the collation of results for the Bayelsa governorship election continued on Monday afternoon.
While the collation centre went on a break around 1:00 pm, the state Returning Officer Prof Faruq Kuta resumed collation at about 2:20 pm in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.
Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the poll, scored 24,685 votes in Southern Ijawa, beating his closest rival Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 18, 174 votes.
The Labour Party (LP) came third with 119 votes out of the 50,153 accredited voters.
The latest results mean Diri has clinched six of the eight local government areas of the oil-rich state while Sylva got two. Sylva won Brass Local Government Area polling 18, 431 votes while PDP’s Diri got 12,602. APC also won in Nembe LGA having scored 22,248 votes. Diri had 4,556 there.
See Bayelsa Governorship Results By LGA:
Southern Ijaw LGA
APC:
18,174
LP: 119
PDP: 24,685
Brass LGA
APC – 18,431
LP – 83
PDP – 12,602
Sagbama LGA
APC – 6,608
LP – 217
PDP – 35,504
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC – 5,349
LP – 22
PDP – 18,465
Ogbia LGA
APC – 16,319
LP – 57
PDP – 18,435
Yenegoa LGA
APC – 14,534
LP – 244
PDP – 37,777
Nembe LGA
APC – 22,248
LP – 113
PDP – 4,556
Ekeremor LGA
APC – 8,445
LP – 50
PDP – 23,172