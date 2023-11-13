Troops Kill Three Bandits, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of the One Mechanised Division and Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have killed three suspected bandits during a clearance operation in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations Officer of the One Mechanised Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops on Sunday, November 12, carried out the clearance operation around the Maro-Chibiya forest general area of Kajuru Local Government, during which they made contact with the bandits, and immediately engaged them in a heavy gun battle.

READ ALSO: Three Immigration Officials Dead In Car Crash

He disclosed that one of the bandits was neutralized by the troops, thereby forcing the rest to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

He said that troops during the operation recovered an AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, ammunition and one mobile phone.

The troops also carried out similar operations at Kawara and Filin Jalo villages in Igabi local government area, during which they neutralised another bandit and recovered arms and ammunition while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

In same vein, troops of One Mechanised Division during another clearance operation at Mai- Kulu- Gwanda, Rafin Gora, Funtua Badadi and Kabawa villages all in Birnin Gwari local government, killed a bandit and captured a radio and a motorcycle belonging to the bandits.