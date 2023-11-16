PDP Women Protest Sacking Of Federal Lawmakers In Jos

The women’s wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has lent its voice to the ongoing appeal judgments at the Election Petition Tribunal which sacked no fewer than seven federal legislators of the party.

Clad in black attire to express their displeasure over the judgment, the women at a rally in Jos, the state capital, stressed that the sacked members were voted overwhelmingly for in their various constituencies and as such the mandate should not be taken.

The women chanted solidarity songs to express their grievances.

One of the speakers at the protest, a former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochepe, observed that the issue canvassed by the tribunal to sack the lawmakers is a pre-election matter which has been applied in other states’ judgments and the case of Plateau State should not be an exception.

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had sacked PDP members in the National Assembly for failure of the party to abide by the ruling of a high court judgment in respect of conducting party congresses in 2021.

