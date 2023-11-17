Following the conclusion of last Saturday’s off-cycle governorship elections, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Kogi State governor-elect, Usman Ododo, have received their certificates of return.

Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Bayelsa, and his running mate, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, were presented with their certificates of return on Friday at the state headquarters of INEC, Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his deputy, Joel Salifu, received their certificates at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Speaking in Bayelsa, INEC National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu emphasised that both pairs had fulfilled the electoral requirements set forth by the commission.

Expressing gratitude for non-interference in the electoral process, Diri commended President Bola Tinubu.

He also pointed out the importance of understanding the true essence of democracy for its successful implementation in Nigeria.

Diri called for an end to the use of violence, such as guns and machetes as a means of securing electoral victory.

Highlighting the significance of democracy, the Bayelsa governor dedicated his victory to the people of the state and urged those in the diaspora to contribute to the state’s development through investments.

Diri secured a total of 175,196 votes in the 2023 elections, surpassing his closest rival, Timpre Sylva, by 65,088 votes, while the Labour Party’s Udengs Eradiri secured a distant third with 905 votes.

In Kogi, Ododo emerged victorious with 446,237 votes, defeating Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who garnered 259,052 votes. Dino Melaye of the PDP polled 46,362 votes.