Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor For Second Term

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, has been sworn in for a second term in office.

He took his oath of office at 1:58 pm on Wednesday at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Both Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, took their oath of office administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Koung.

Governors in attendance were Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).

Others included Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Hyacinth Alia (Benue) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Adolfus Wabara who is now Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees as well as other National and state leaders of the party also graced the occasion.

Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his main rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress.