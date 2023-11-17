VIDEO: Ododo Receives Certificate Of Return, Presents It To Gov Bello

Kogi State governor-elect Usman Ododo on Friday presented his certificate of return to incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier given Ododo the certificate of return during a ceremony in Lokoja, the state capital.

Shortly after, Ododo presented it to Governor Bello, drawing reactions from the audience.

Ododo and Bello are of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor-elect is a former Auditor-General of Local Government in the North-Central state.

Watch it below: