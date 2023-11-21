FG Revokes 1,633 Mining Licenses

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, has announced the revocation of mineral titles of 1,633 holders with a stern warning to the former title holders to vacate the relevant cadastre immediately.

According to him, security agencies, in collaboration with the Mines Inspectorate of the Ministry, have been authorised to apprehend any defaulters found in the areas where titles have been revoked.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Alake explained that the mineral titles were revoked due to the holders’ failure to pay the prescribed annual service fees on time.

He said despite a 30-day written default notice from the Mining Cadastre Office, the holders were found in violation and non-compliance with their statutory obligations to the government.