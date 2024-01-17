FG Orders Probe Into Ibadan Explosion

The Federal Government has ordered investigations into the explosion that rocked Ibadan Oyo State on Tuesday, claiming three lives and injuring 80 persons.

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying that officers from the ministry will work and collaborate with Oyo State Government to know the actual cause.

The statement reads, “I am saddend with the news of explosion that occurred yesterday night in Ibadan, Oyo State. The tragic incident had devastating effects on lives and property.

“I offer my condolences over lost lives on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to Governor Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State.

“I also extend my sympathy to the wounded and other victims who suffered one loss or the other especially residents whose house were destroyed. I pray the Almighty God to comfort the family of the deceased and grant succour to those who lost valuables as they begin to rebuild.

“Oyo State Government and Emergency Response Agencies of both the state and federal governments have promised to help as much as possible.

“In the interim, I have directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote causes of the explosion. We have ordered detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with Oyo State Government to know the actual cause.

“If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported, the ministry will double its effort to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally.

“I commend Governor Seyi Makinde for the rapid mobilisation of emergency response, including the deployment of fire service, police and security agencies.

“I urge members to always be safety conscious and report persons or organisations endangering public health and security.”