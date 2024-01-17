Tinubu Directs NEMA To Offer Relief To Ibadan Explosion Victims

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to victims of an explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday.

The explosion which took residents of the Oyo State capital by surprise left two persons dead and about 80 injured. It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed sadness over the devastating explosion.

President Tinubu said those behind the explosion should be fished out and punished.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President said.

President Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

Residents, who spoke with Channels Television, said houses and cars far from the scene of the explosion were impacted by the blast wave.

“We heard a loud bang around 07:30pm. Dominos shattered, Ace Mall in Bodija destroyed,” a panic-stricken resident said.

Visiting the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the casualty figures to journalists.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor said.

Makinde said that he directed that the medical bills of all victims of the explosion be covered by the government with temporary accommodation provided for those whose houses were affected by the explosion.

‘Illegal Miners’

The governor said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the blast was caused by illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija, adding that the explosion occurred at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. However, it was heard and felt in many parts of the city.

He said, “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

“We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.”