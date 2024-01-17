Two Dead, 77 Injured In Ibadan Explosion – Makinde

Two persons have been confirmed dead, with 77 others injured in the devastating explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Visiting the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed the casualty figures to journalists.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor said.

Makinde said that he directed that the medical bills of all victims of the explosion be covered by the government with temporary accommodation provided for those whose houses were affected by the explosion.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.”

‘Illegal Miners’

The governor said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the blast was caused by illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija, adding that the explosion occurred at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. However, it was heard and felt in many parts of the city.

He said, “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

“We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.”

Many houses were damaged in the explosion, some several kilometres from where the explosion occurred.