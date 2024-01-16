×

Rescue Operations Ongoing As Explosion Rocks Ibadan

By Kayode Oyero
Updated January 16, 2024
Scenes of an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

 

There was panic in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday evening as loud explosion rocked the ancient city, with buildings collapsing due to terrific vibration.

Residents, who spoke with Channels Television, said houses and cars far from the scene of the explosion were impacted by the blast wave.

“We heard a loud bang around 07:30pm. Dominos shattered, Ace Mall in Bodija destroyed,” a panic-stricken resident told our correspondent over the phone.

The number of casualties could not be confirmed as of press time.

The Zonal Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West, Saheed Akiode, told Channels Television in a phone conversation that emergency responders including the operatives of the Fire Service in Oyo State have been deployed to the scene of the incident on Awolowo Way by Adeyi Avenue, behind a Central Mosque, in Bodija.

Also, in a terse statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Oyo State Government said it is aware of reports of an explosion in the state.

“Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the government said.

 

 

In an update, the state government said, “Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident.”

Photos and videos of the incident have begun to flood social media.

 

 

 

More to follow…

