Residents Injured As Gas Station Explodes In Calabar

Several residents have been injured following a gas station explosion in Edibe Edibe in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The incident that happened on Saturday in Calabar South Local Government Area triggered panic in the area.

Channels Television reports that the explosion occurred at a filling station, leaving victims with varying degrees of injuries, while nearby buildings and property were affected by the blast.

Eyewitnesses explained that a loud explosion was heard, causing residents and passersby to flee for safety as fire engulfed parts of the station.

Emergency responders and security personnel were quickly deployed to the scene to contain the situation and assist victims.

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Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, is expected to visit the scene of the explosion and assess the level of damage caused.

See photos from the incident below: