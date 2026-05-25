Many Abducted As Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Set Emir’s Palace Ablaze

Suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, early this morning, setting the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.

It was gathered that the attack occurred late at night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, firing sporadically.

According to sources in the area, the gunmen attacked the palace during the invasion, setting parts of the royal residence on fire before whisking away multiple victims.

Residents said the attackers operated for hours without resistance, leaving behind destruction and fear in the border community.

Another local source described the incident as terrifying, noting that villagers were caught unaware as the gunmen invaded the town under the cover of darkness.

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Sources say Security forces have launched immediate rescue operations to free victims of the Yashikira abduction, which occurred on Sunday night.

Military and police operatives have established a cordon in the area as part of the efforts to rescue about 10 persons who were reportedly taken from the community in an overnight attack on the palace of the Emir of Yashikira.

The attackers also sought to raid the local police stations but were reportedly repelled.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The development comes after bandits on Saturday night invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.