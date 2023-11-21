Reps Approve 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The House approved a benchmark oil price of USD$73.96, $73.76 and $69.90 per barrel, daily crude oil production of 1.78 mbps, 1.80 mbps, and 1.81 mbps, for 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively.

The green chamber also approved exchange rate of N700, N665.61 and N669.79 to USD$1 proposed by the executive for the period: 2024 – 2026.

The lower chamber proposed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rates at 3.76%, 4.22%, and 4.78% during the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 with an inflation rate of 21.40% in 2024, 20.30% in 2025, and 18.60% in 2026.

The MTEF/FSP document’s ancillary parameters for 2024–2026 were maintained as follows:

a) FGN recommended spending n26 trillion, with n16.9 trillion in retained revenue.

(b) A N9 trillion budget deficit.

(c) N7.8 trillion in new borrowings.

(d) N1.3 trillion worth of statutory transfers.

(e) An estimated n8.2 trillion in debt service.

(f) N243.6 billion in the sinking fund.

(g) N1.27 trillion in pension, gratuity, and retiree benefits.

(h) Total recurrent (non-debt) of N10.2 trillion; personnel costs (mdas) of N4.49 trillion; capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers) of N5.9 trillion.

The House also approved the recommendation of its committees on finance, loans, and debt management that having discovered that the subsidiaries of the Nigerian Postal (NIPOST) Service so created are irregular and illegal, they would be wound up and deregistered immediately.

The House also said that the sum of N10 billion released by the Ministry of Finance for the proposed NIPOST restructuring and recapitalisation be investigated and the funds fully recovered if established to be injudiciously utilized.

The lawmakers also said that all tax waivers not directly linked to non-governmental/non-profit organisations should not be granted, while all tax waivers from 2015 to date should be investigated by the relevant committee of the House.