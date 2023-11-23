Rivers APC Exco Rejects ‘Illegal’ Dissolution

Following the dissolution of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee of the party, members of the state executives have rejected the move.

The Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke, denied knowledge of the dissolution by the party’s national body.

“I’m not even aware of the dissolution but I’m out of the country right now. I’ll talk to you when we have more details about the issue,” he said Wednesday night.

However, the APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said: “Our legal adviser, Chairman, and the state executives hereby reject the dissolution because it is illegal and cannot stand”.

Pressed on whether or not they’ll be going to court, he declined to comment saying, it would jeopardize their plans if he did so.

The party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Tonye Cole, and a former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, have not commented on the matter.

On the other side however, the new caretaker committee chairman who also doubles as a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, Tony Okocha, declined to talk to journalists, saying he’s waiting to be inaugurated on Friday.