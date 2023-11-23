Tinubu Appoints Akawor As RMAFC Federal Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Desmond Akawor to serve as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The confirmation is subject to the approval of the Senate, the presidential spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

“The new RMAFC Federal Commissioner, who represents Rivers State, is being appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple earlier this month,” the statement read.

The President urged the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria.

Prior to the latest appointment, Ambassador Akawor served in various capacities as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; and Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also served as the Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, the Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).