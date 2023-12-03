Ukraine Downs 10 Russian Drones, Guided Missile

Ukraine’s armed forces said on Sunday they had downed 10 of the 12 Shahed drones fired by Russia at several locations in Ukraine overnight and a guided Kh-59 missile.

Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made self-detonating Shahed drones to attack targets across Ukraine since its fully-fledged invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has boosted its air defence systems since last winter, when Russia bombarded the country’s energy infrastructure, in a bid to cripple it during winter.

Russia on Sunday accused Kyiv’s forces of striking several villages in its Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones and artillery fire were directed at several Russian villages, without causing casualties or major damage.

AFP