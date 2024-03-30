I Stand With You, Buhari Assures Tinubu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his successor of full support to the success of his administration.

Buhari gave the assurance during a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu during which he congratulated the latter on his 72nd birthday.

This was disclosed in a terse statement on Friday by the former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, saying Buhari also prayed for sound health of Tinubu.

Noting that the former president followed his public statement on Tinubu’s birthday with a telephone conversation, Garba said his principal commended Tinubu for what he described as excellent leadership.

“In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu,” the statement reads.

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”

Earlier, governors poured out congratulatory messages for the president who clocked 72 years on Friday.

Among them is Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, his Osun State counterpart , Governor Ademola Adeleke, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Also rejoicing with the President on his birthday is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In his congratulatory message to the President, Governor Abiodun described Tinubu as the right man to lead the country during the current economic crisis.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday,” he said.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of a remarkable life well-lived but also an opportunity to acknowledge the president’s exceptional contributions to the growth and development of our great nation, Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has undeniably proven himself as a formidable politician, a visionary leader, and a champion of democracy. His unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance has left an indelible mark on our nation’s political landscape.”

Governor Adeleke in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, hailed Tinubu for his tough but promising economic decisions for the country.

The statement read, “President Tinubu is an exceptional leader, taking on the challenges that have stunted the growth of the country for years and opening a path for a future of prosperity. Under his guidance, Nigeria is weaning itself of the culture of waste and unproductivity, reaffirming our collective desire for progress and development.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the grace of a new age and appreciate him for his service and leadership for the country.”