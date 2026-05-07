2027: Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Joins Senate Race Under APM

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has officially joined the race for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Mohammed picked up his nomination form on Thursday, in Abuja, shortly after attending his first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APM.

The meeting was presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, alongside other key stakeholders and members of the party leadership.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Mohammed decried what he described as undemocratic practices and political intimidation in Nigeria’s political space, saying they have made genuine political participation and survival difficult for many progressive leaders and movements.

He stated that the APM shares common values with his political philosophy, particularly in the areas of good governance, internal democracy, justice, inclusiveness, and respect for the rule of law. According to him, this alignment informed his decision to join the party.

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The governor also mentioned several key figures from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who joined him in the movement, including members of the National Assembly, the Bauchi State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, commissioners, ward executives, party officials, and numerous grassroots supporters.

He described the development as not merely an individual defection but a collective political movement aimed at strengthening the APM and expanding its reach across the country.

The governor’s decision to run for the Senate came days after he left the PDP, citing the need for a better representation of his people.

Until his defection, Mohammed was the chairman of the PDP’s Governors’ Forum.

The governor previously represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Senate after winning the seat in 2007 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He was later appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in 2010 before defecting to the People’s Democratic Party.