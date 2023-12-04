Infinix HOT 40i: A Budget Gaming Smartphone with Stunning 90Hz Super Fluid Punch-Hole Screen

Infinix Unveils a New Gaming and Entertainment Powerhouse: The HOT 40i

The Infinix HOT Series has carved a niche for itself by delivering attractive entertainment and gaming features without breaking the bank. The latest addition to this esteemed series, the Infinix Hot 40i, continues to uphold this tradition, offering a compelling blend of specifications and performance.

A Visual Feast: 90Hz Super Fluid Punch-Hole Screen with Magic Ring

At the heart of the HOT 40i’s appeal is its 90Hz Super Fluid Punch-Hole Screen with the captivating Magic Ring. This feature elevates the visual experience, offering users a smoother and more immersive display. Whether you’re engrossed in a gaming session or enjoying multimedia content, the HOT 40i’s screen ensures a visually stunning encounter. The unique Magic Ring feature allows you to seamlessly access real-time information about charging status and voice calls like never before.

Capture Every Moment: 50MP Super Night AI Camera and 32MP Crystal-Clear Selfie Camera

Equipped with a formidable 50MP Dual AI Cam on the rear and an impressive 32MP Crystal Clear Selfie camera in the front. Picture lovers will be thrilled with the HOT 40i’s 50MP Super Night AI Camera, designed to excel in low-light conditions and capture vibrant, sharp photos at any time of the day. The Super Night Mode, leveraging AI technology and a wide f/1.6 aperture, ensures that every shot is bright and clear, even in challenging lighting. The front of the phone features a 32MP Crystal-Clear Selfie camera, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies and group photos, thanks to its intelligent 90° wide-angle lens.

Long-Lasting Power: 5000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charging

The HOT 40i is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring that your gaming and entertainment needs are met without constant recharging. The 18W fast charging and Type-C port, ensuring that your phone gets powered up quickly. Users enjoy 44 days of Standby, 54 Hours of calling, and 21 Hours of video streaming on the Infinix HOT 40i. The exclusive Power Marathon feature supports incredible all-day standby time or up to 2 hours of calling with power as low as 5%.

Exceptional Performance: Octa-Core Gaming Engine with XBOOST

Under the hood, the HOT 40i is powered by an Octa-Core Gaming Engine with a 12nm advanced production process, providing smooth and responsive performance for both everyday tasks and demanding applications. The XBOOST Gaming Engine enhances the gaming experience and optimizes graphics and performance to ensure a lag-free and enjoyable gaming session.

Enhanced Audio with 200% Super Volume

The Hot 40i delivers crystal-clear audio that enhances your overall multimedia experience. The 200% super volume feature of the HOT 40i ensures you never miss a beat – whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or playing games, the enhanced audio output ensures a rich and immersive sound experience.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Unlock

The HOT 40i’s side-mounted fingerprint unlock feature adds an extra layer of security while ensuring a seamless user experience and secure access point to your device. The placement of the fingerprint sensor on the side allows for easy access without sacrificing the phone’s sleek design

More Space, More Speed: Infinix’s RAM Extension Technology

Infinix’s RAM extension technology in the HOT 40i effectively doubles the original 8GB RAM to 16 GB, allowing for faster boot times and the ability to handle a larger number of applications simultaneously. This provides users with a smoother and more responsive multitasking experience.

Availability and Colors

The Infinix HOT 40i is available at authorized Infinix retail outlets nationwide in colors; Starfall Green, Starlit Black, Horizon Gold, and Palm Blue. For details about pricing and other features of the Infinix HOT 40i device, follow Infinix Nigeria on social media;

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/