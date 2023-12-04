Ogun Poly Suspends Physical Classes Over Robbery Attacks

The Management of Ogun State-owned ICT Polytechnic, Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, has suspended physical classes following incessant attacks on students by armed robbers.

The management directed the students to stay out of school for the next two weeks following the worsening insecurity around the polytechnic.

The school also announced the suspension of physical lectures, according to an internal memo signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, Julius Popoola.

“I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two

weeks with effect from Monday, 4th December, 2023,” the memo partly read.

“In view of this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore, students are directed to

join online classes in order to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”

Armed robbers in the last two weeks have carried out series of attacks on student hostels, raping, injuring and dispossessing the students of their valuables.

In the latest attack on Saturday, the hoodlums were reported to have invaded the off-campus hotels of the students in Larufi area of Ode, killing one and shooting nine others.

Angered by the incessant attacks, the students staged a protest to express their grievances.

It was gathered that students residing at the off-campus hotels located at Ode, Ipara and Isara, all adjoining communities to Sapaade, the host community of the institution, were mostly affected in the onslaught.

The insecurity forced the school management to shut down the school pending when normalcy is restored.