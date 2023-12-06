Decomposing Body Of Missing OAU Undergraduate Found In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said it has unraveled the disappearance of 18-year-old Quadri Sallami, a 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who was allegedly slaughtered by suspected ritualists on November 14, 2023.

Police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, in a statement, said that two suspects have been arrested over alleged connection with the crime.

The deceased was said to have been missing on November 8, 2023.

However, Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, led a team of Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in Ajemo area of Abeokuta to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at one of the suspects, Akeem Usman, who was arrested in possession of the victim’s phone.

The suspect was said to have confessed the involvement of another suspect, Ifadowo Niyi, saying that both of them committed the crime by slaughtering the victim and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes.

The two suspects were said to have made another confessional statement where they admitted that they have used four other human heads for money rituals.

The suspects are now in Eleweran at the State Criminal Investigation Department for continuation of discreet investigation and prosecution.