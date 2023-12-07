Amaewhule-Led Rivers Lawmakers Hold Valedictory Session For Deceased Colleague

The drama engulfing the Rivers State House of Assembly continues to generate headlines as the Martins Amaewhule-led group of lawmakers have held a valedictory session for their deceased colleague, late Hon Dinebari Loolo.

Loolo until his death earlier this year was the member representing Khana State Constituency 2 and Chairman House Committee on Environment.

The valedictory sitting which took place on Thursday at the auditorium of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex had in attendance the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, in addition to both former and serving lawmakers believed to be loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at the session, the lawmakers took turns to poor encomiums on their departed colleague, referring to him as an intellectual who contributed meaningfully to the growth of democracy in the state.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the group elected the member representing Akuku-Toru constituency 1 and former Chief Whip, Hon Major Jack, as their new leader following the suspension of Rt Hon Edison Ehie from the position.

They also elected the member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni constituency 1, Hon Frankline Nwabochi, as the new Whip replacing Major Jack.

There was, however, some mild drama when they tried to sit as they were initially prevented from gaining access to the complex and had to leave before returning later to sit after they were belatedly granted access to the House.

Meanwhile the Edison Ehie-led group have maintained that everything done by the Amaewhule led group is a nullity as there’s a subsisting court order barring them from sitting.