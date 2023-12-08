Two Injured As Truck Destroys Section Of Alapere Bridge

A section of the pedestrian bridge at the Alapere Estate, Ketu area of Lagos, collapsed following a collision involving a truck.

The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday when the truck collided with the bridge.

Two persons were reportedly injured during the accident.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident, stating that the truck, loaded with metal and exceeding the height restriction, got stuck under the bridge, leading to its collapse.

Debris from the accident caused traffic gridlock along the Ketu-Alapere axis towards Berger.

A video by the Lagos state Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, showed emergency responders swiftly clearing the debris to restore traffic flow.