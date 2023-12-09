Ondo Commissioner Writes Aiyedatiwa, Raises Alarm Over Akeredolu’s ‘Forged’ Signature

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe, has alleged that the signature of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on a ‘certain document’ was forged.

In a letter dated December 7 and addressed to the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the commissioner explained that the irregularities were first noticed when a file from his ministry, out of the five submitted to the governor’s office for approval, was returned.

The letter was obtained by Channels Television on Saturday.

“I write to bring to your attention a critical matter that requires immediate action. It has been confirmed that the signature of Mr. Governor on a certain document has been forged,” the letter partly read.

The commissioner said that after his discovery, a forensic expert had confirmed that the governor’s signature was forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent for Mr. Governor’s approval about two months ago.

“Upon closer inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signatures and handwriting in the file.

“Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery. I sent the suspicious signature, handwriting samples, and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged.

“Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfil the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr. Governor.

“I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be widespread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State. I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference,” he stated.

The Ondo governor has been absent from the state since June due to medical reasons. Upon returning to Nigeria after a three-month medical leave in Germany, Akeredolu has been in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.