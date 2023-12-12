18 Osun Pupils Hospitalised After Eating Govt Free Meal, Probe Begins

Eighteen pupils of St James Primary School B, Owoope, Osogbo were said to have been hospitalised after eating a mid-day meal served to them under the free school feeding programme of the Governor Ademola Adeleke administration.

The Osun State Government said investigations had commenced into the incident and stopped free meal in the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

The affected cooks in the said schools alongside the planning officer for the O-Meal programme have also been summoned to a meeting by Tuesday morning, said the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi.

According to the commissioner, the governor directed the enforcement of food standard and control as well as the auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall recurrence.

The government also said the medical bills of the affected pupils have been settled and that they were treated and discharged.

Alimi said a government delegation will visit the families of the affected pupils.