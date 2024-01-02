Reconsider Legitimate Nigerian Graduates From Benin Republic, Togo, NANS Tells FG

The National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Federal Government to reassess the suspension placed on the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from neighbouring Benin Republic and Togo.

The Federal Government on Tuesday suspended certificates from the two francophone West African countries following a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in two months.

In a statement by NANS Senate President, Akinteye Afeez, the students’ body said the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of academic qualifications was commendable but urged the government to “carefully consider” the impact of the decision on legitimate students who have pursued their education in these countries.

NANS noted that many of the students have completed one, two, or three years of study, while others have successfully graduated and are eagerly awaiting the approval of their evaluation lists to participate in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) program.

The body added that these students now find themselves in a state of uncertainty, facing potential delays in their academic and professional pursuits.

“We believe there is a need for reassessment. While the reported corruption is undoubtedly a cause for concern, it is crucial to distinguish between those involved in fraudulent activities and the vast majority of students who have pursued their education genuinely,” the statement partly read.

“Furthermore, Benin Republic and Togo host a significant number of Nigerian students seeking quality education. A blanket suspension can strain diplomatic and educational relations, impacting the opportunities available to Nigerian students in these neighbouring countries.

“A reconsideration of the suspension would alleviate the stress and uncertainties these students currently face.”

According to NANS suggests, the Federal Government should reverse the suspension, while maintaining a rigorous and transparent evaluation process.