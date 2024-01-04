Tinubu Appoints Six NPA, NIMASA Directors 

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appointed six new Executive Directors in two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President appointed three new directors each for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Tinubu appointed Vivian Edet as the Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA); Olalekan Badmus as the Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA); as well as Ibrahim Umar as the Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA).

For NIMASA, the President appointed Jibril Abba as the Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services; Chudi Offodile as the Executive Director, Finance & Administration; and Fatai Adeyemi as the Executive Director, Operations.

The President believed that the new appointees would “execute their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP”.