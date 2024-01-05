Police Arrest, Parade Suspects Allegedly Running Gistlover Blog

The Nigeria Police Force says its Cybercrime Centre acting on a petition at the instance of Hon and Doctor Mrs Seye Oladejo has arrested three persons in connection with a case of, cyberstalking, and threat to life.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Friday, said suspects namely Adebukola Kolapo Nnedum Micheal Somtomchukwu and Isaac Akpokighe, all males of ages 27, 25 and 30 respectively are members of a syndicate called Gistlover family, responsible for the daily running of the Gistlover blog, a microblogging platform known for Cyberstalking, incitement, Blackmail, and sundry, which has over the years been a course for public outcry.

Ademuyiwa said the blog is known for Cyberstalking, incitement, Blackmail, and sundry, which has over the years been a course for public outcry.

Upon interrogation, the three suspects denied working for Gistlover, however, one of the suspects said he created a fake Gistlover page to gain followers on his social media page.

The statement read, “Upon arrest the suspects revealed their various degrees of involvement in the conspiracy, corroborating the already available overwhelming pieces of evidence. The first suspect Adebukola Kolapo a.k.a Omo oba Gistlover was responsible for the creation of over 80 percent of the Gistlover pages thereby lending his digital footprint for the perpetration of the aforementioned criminal act.

“Being on the payroll of the said platform and having enjoyed incentives like car gifts and monies, Adebukola was saddled with the responsibility of scouting, editing and captioning content including the cyberstalking post made against the complainant, Hon. and Dr. Mrs Oluseyi Oladejo. Adebukola has also contributed to laundering monies obtained from the illegal scheme through various means.

“In more developments, digital Forensic analysis led to the recovery of eight (8) gist lover pages created on the instruction of the head of the syndicate by Adebukola, and wallet addresses used in laundering these monies.

The arrest of the trio has caused controversy across social media platforms.

“The Second suspect, One Nnedum Somtochukwu also shared in the conspiracy wherein at every point the page was taken down for certain infractions and violation of policies at the instance of reports from Law Enforcement Agencies, the suspect using his platform will by all means redirect traffic to the new page, helping the blog to evade sanctions.

“Enjoying incentives like referrals for promotions from the head of the syndicate, Nnedum has also been found sharing content, feedback, and making defamatory remarks with the said head of the syndicate.

“The Third suspect, Isaac Akpokighe a 30 years old male resident of Igando Lagos State unlike the duo above, is like hundreds of Nigerians who having observed the lucrative nature of the Blackmailing, cyber stalking and false information market, decide to imitate the Gistlover blog. By so doing, he created several such pages and mirrors the activities of the blog including reposting the defamatory and life-threatening post against the complainant and many other notable Nigerians. Digital forensics led to the recovery of four gistlover pages created by Isaac Apkokogho.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He added that while strongly warning against all sorts of partnerships that promote the illegal activities of this blog and others engaging in similar activities, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, applauded the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center led by CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, as he reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety of citizens in the physical and digital space.

