FG To Reserve 5% Employment Slots For Persons Living With Disabilities

The Federal Government is set to implement a policy that will compel all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reserve five per cent employment slots to persons with disabilities across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on persons with disabilities, Mohammed Abba-Isa, disclosed this in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, at a meeting he held with disabled persons and other stakeholders after his appointment.

He mentioned that his office is working closely with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure persons with disabilities are empowered, in order to reduce the number of those roaming the street to beg for alms.

“All these MDAs must reserve 5 per cent for persons with disability because the only way we are going to caution impacts on persons with disabilities are through employment and empowerment,” Abba-Isa said.

“That is the only way you can even get some out of begging and Mr President will marshal out planned strategies for this.

“A circular has been sent out from the office of the SGF and my office for them to comply. We have a policy on ground already, the issue is the barrier to that policy; how to implement that policy.”

He also hinted at constructing skills acquisition centres in the six geo-political zones of the country where persons with disabilities can acquire skills.