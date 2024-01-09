Bandits Kill Seven In Benue LGA 

Seven persons have been killed by bandits in three villages of the Logo Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State.

According to reports from local sources, the separate attacks was carried out by suspected herders on Sunday in Mchia, Arufu and Chembe villages of Logo LGA.

A community leader in the area, Joseph Anawa, said that the killing at Mchia took place in the morning and that some corpses have been recovered while some persons are still missing.

Anawa further stated that the second attack took place at night between Arufu and Chembe villages, adding that the bandits shot at a commercial vehicle heading to Iorza where the passengers suffered various degrees of injuries and are now at a hospital in Anyiin.

Council chairman of Logo LGA, Adagbe Jonathan, confirmed the attacks to journalists in Makurdi, the state capital. He said that seven bodies have so far been recovered from bushes by locals and the police.

The council chairman said that the attack took place at 9pm on Sunday, adding that five corpses were recovered same night while the remaining two were found on Monday morning.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sewuese Anene, was yet to respond to calls and a text message put through her telephone at the time of filing this story.