Court Declares Samuel Anyanwu As Valid PDP National Secretary 

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has declared Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the valid National secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Delivering Judgment, Justice Ekwo made an order of injunction, restraining the national leadership of the PDP from appointing any person as acting national secretary when Anyanwu’s four-year tenure is still running and subsisting until Dec. 9, 2025, in line with the party’s constitution.

Justice Ekwo also declared that any meeting held or resolution reached by the party to prematurely remove or prevent Anyanwu from exercising the powers of his office, would be in violation of Article 47 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), hence, becomes null and void and of no effect.

The judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “from recognising any purported appointment of any person as national secretary of the party whether in acting capacity or otherwise other than Anyanwu, the elected national secretary of the PDP.”

The court had, on Nov. 23, 2023, stopped the PDP from removing Anyanwu as national secretary pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.