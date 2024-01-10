Otedola Donates N1bn To Lagos Security Trust Fund

Nigerian entrepreneur, Femi Otedola, has donated N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The LSSTF partly relies on donations from corporate bodies and individuals to equip the security agencies operating within Lagos.

Otedola’s daughter, Tolani represented him and announced the donation during a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Marina on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the donation via his X handle on Wednesday.

The post read, “Today, we received a generous 1 billion Naira donation in fulfilment of a promise made to support the Lagos State Security Trust Fund from a patriotic and dedicated citizen, Mr. Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola

“This substantial contribution will greatly bolster our efforts towards ensuring safety and security for all Lagosians.

“We thank Mr. Otedola for his unwavering support and commitment to Lagos State’s security. Special thanks to Ms. Tolani Otedola @shestolani for presenting the cheque on behalf of her father at Lagos House, Marina. This generous donation will make a significant difference in safeguarding our beloved city.”