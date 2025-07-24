EU Donates €1.5m To Yelewata Victims, Other IDPs In Benue

The European Union has allocated €1.5 million to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Benue State, including victims of the Yelewata killings.

According to the EU, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced from their homes since 2018.

A statement by the EU also noted that between 2024 and 2025, no fewer than 6,900 lives had been lost and over 400,000 people displaced.

“This EU funding will support, for a period of six months, and in partnership with the IOM, efforts to implement activities in sectors such as protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as multi-purpose financial aid.

“Escalating armed violence in Benue State, Nigeria, has displaced thousands of people, exacerbating an already critical humanitarian crisis. In June 2025, a wave of attacks forced almost 23,000 people to flee, many of whom had already been displaced in the past, triggering a cycle of heightened vulnerability.”

The aid package will focus on protection, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as multi-purpose cash assistance for affected populations.

“Conditions inside the camps are dire. There is a severe lack of shelter for families, and inadequate access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Access to livelihoods remains precarious, while protection risks have increased considerably, particularly for women, children, and people with disabilities, making the humanitarian response even more complex.

“This latest wave of violence is part of a protracted humanitarian crisis that has been shaking the state of Benue since 2018. More than 1.5 million people have been displaced from their homes since 2018.

“The escalation of violence in 2024 and 2025 has already claimed some 6,900 lives and displaced more than 400,000 people, stressing the urgency of the situation”, the statement concluded.

The Yelewata attack on June 13 resulted in several deaths and displacements.