PHOTOS: Fire Breaks Out At Mandilas Building, Lagos Island

A warehouse in Mandilas Building, Broad Street in Lagos Island is on fire.

The fire according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service originated on the first floor and has now reached the fourth floor.

“A warehouse in a 14-storey building is on fire. The fire originated on the first floor and has now reached the fourth floor,” the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement.

*Situation Update:* Ongoing Firefighting operations *In Attendance:* Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations on-scene *Supposed Cause:* Cause yet to be determined *Casualty:* None *Margaret Adeseye*

Director

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

January 21, 2023 — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) January 21, 2024



No casualty has been recorded thus far.

While emergency workers are in the area, the cause of the fire, which is feared to have destroyed goods worth millions, is yet to be disclosed as of the time of this report.

Minutes after the inferno, some traders stormed the place and were captured trying to salvage some of their goods and other valuables.

But rescue workers are at the scene trying to put out the fire.

Fire outbreaks are not new in markets in Nigeria. In November, an inferno affected the popular Ladipo Market in the country’s commercial capital. Most of the incidents have been blamed on electrical surges and poor market structures which make it easy for the fire to spread.

Late response from emergency officials and lack of firefighting facilities have in the past hampered the fight against fires especially in public places.