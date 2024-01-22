Omeruo Starts, Hassan Missing In Super Eagles’ Starting Lineup Vs Guinea-Bissau

Kenneth Omeruo is back in the Super Eagles starting lineup for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Guinea-Bissau.

The defender was a late substitute for the Nigerian side in their win against hosts Cote d’Ivoire and did not play a part in the draw with Equatorial Guinea.

But in Nigeria’s last game and with William Troost-Ekong – who has been the stand-in captain on the bench – the Kasımpaşa player will partner Semi Ajayi in the heart of the team’s defence.

Since playing the first game, many fans have been expecting more of Alhassan Yusuf. But the Royal Antwerp midfielder won’t be part of Monday’s match. He is still recuperating from injury.

“Yusuf didn’t train yesterday and he won’t be available for Guinea-Bissau,” Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said in a pre-match presser.