Dangote Refinery Registers Oil Marketers For Product Distribution

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has registered three oil marketers’ associations for distribution of diesel and aviation fuel.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the company owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, listed the three distribution groups as boasting of 75 percent of the total market in Nigeria.

The company listed the three associations as the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

“Three prominent associations, that constitute 75 percent of the total market in Nigeria have been registered,” the post read, even as the company said other marketers that have signified interest are also being considered.

The refinery sited in Lagos had commenced operations last December with 350,000 barrels a day.