Dangote, Saudi Envoy Deepen Nigeria–Saudi Trade Ties

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, has reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Nigeria following a high-level meeting with Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Dangote visited the ambassador on Friday at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter, Abuja, where both parties explored opportunities to expand cooperation across key sectors, including energy, industry and infrastructure.

Speaking after the meeting, Al-Balawi said the engagement reflects growing momentum in Saudi–Nigerian economic relations.

“This engagement reflects the growing momentum in Saudi–Nigerian economic relations and our shared commitment to deepen cooperation across key sectors of our economies,” he said.

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He added that both countries share a strong and evolving economic partnership.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria share a strong and evolving economic partnership, and this meeting highlights our resolve to build on that foundation through strategic investments and collaboration,” Al-Balawi said.

The ambassador said discussions centred on investment opportunities of mutual interest, with particular focus on outcomes from Dangote’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Particular attention was given to the outcomes of Mr Dangote’s recent visit to the Kingdom, as well as the promising opportunities available to the Dangote Group in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Al-Balawi also highlighted opportunities for Saudi investors within Dangote Group operations.

“We also explored the significant opportunities offered by the Group’s companies to Saudi investors who are keen to expand their footprint in Nigeria and across Africa,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a dinner hosted in honour of Dangote, during which the ambassador presented a commemorative gift to mark the visit, describing it as “a symbol of the strong and growing ties between our two nations”.

Dangote described the meeting as productive and expressed optimism about future collaborations.

“We see strong potential for collaboration with Saudi partners, especially in sectors that drive industrial growth and economic development,” he said.

He added that recent engagements in the Kingdom have opened new areas of cooperation.

“Our recent engagements in the Kingdom have opened new areas of cooperation, and we are committed to building partnerships that will deliver value for both sides,” the billionaire stated.