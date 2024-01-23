Femi Branch, Bisola Ayeiola, Others To Voice Characters In Disney’s Iwaju

Nollywood actors Femi Branch, Bisola Ayeiola and other acts have been confirmed as some of the voice actors in the new sci-fi series, “Iwájú.”
The sci-fi animation which is created by Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeko as well as Ziki Nelson who doubles as the director is slated for a February 28 debut.
It will stream exclusively in the US on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024, while release time zones for select regions including Nigeria will be announced subsequently.
“Iwájú” also features the voices of Nigerian-American actors Dayo Okeniyi, Simisola Gbadamosi, Siji Soetan, British-Nigerian actress, Weruche Opia, Shaffy Bello, Obi Maduegbuna, Kehinde Bankole, Chioma Omeruah, Bisola Ayeiola and Tosin Oshinaike and Lala Akindoju who doubles as the casting director.
The series which is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.
The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from a wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.
Kugali media is also expected to release a documentary titled: “Iwájú: A Day Ahead” that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali.
“Iwájú” is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds. Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of “Iwájú,” bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. The series is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson. “Iwájú” features the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia.
Said Adeola, “Crafting the narrative of ‘Iwájú’ has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical. The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”
Also debuting Feb. 28 on Disney+ is “Iwájú: A Day Ahead,” a documentary special filmed across three continents that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by the ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios team that brought you “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” the documentary shows anything is possible whentalent meets opportunity. “Iwájú: A Day Ahead” is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.