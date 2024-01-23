Femi Branch, Bisola Ayeiola, Others To Voice Characters In Disney’s Iwaju

Nollywood actors Femi Branch, Bisola Ayeiola and other acts have been confirmed as some of the voice actors in the new sci-fi series, “Iwájú.”

The sci-fi animation which is created by Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeko as well as Ziki Nelson who doubles as the director is slated for a February 28 debut.

It will stream exclusively in the US on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024, while release time zones for select regions including Nigeria will be announced subsequently.

“Iwájú” also features the voices of Nigerian-American actors Dayo Okeniyi, Simisola Gbadamosi, Siji Soetan, British-Nigerian actress, Weruche Opia, Shaffy Bello, Obi Maduegbuna, Kehinde Bankole, Chioma Omeruah, Bisola Ayeiola and Tosin Oshinaike and Lala Akindoju who doubles as the casting director.

The series which is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from a wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali media is also expected to release a documentary titled: “Iwájú: A Day Ahead” that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali.

Read the full statement below: