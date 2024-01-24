Ondo Assembly To Screen Deputy Governor Nominee Adelami Thursday

The Deputy Governor nominee for Ondo State, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, is expected to appear before the state House of Assembly on Thursday for screening.

Adelami, who is a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, was nominated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be his deputy on Wednesday.

The date of his screening was confirmed in a statement by Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information.

He said the name of the Deputy Governor nominee was received from the governor on Wednesday by the Speaker Rt.Hon. Olamide Oladiji on behalf of the House.

READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa Nominates Ex-NASS Clerk Adelami As Deputy

The statement added that on receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers in his office, Oladiji noted that the governor’s action is in line with Section 191(3)b&c of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Adelami, hails from Owo, the hometown of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.